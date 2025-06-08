Bangor Savings Bank Sells 879 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

