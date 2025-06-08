Bangor Savings Bank Sells 294,084 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,214,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $70,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.