Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $37.10 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $37,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $321.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.11. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.04 and a twelve month high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.40.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855 shares of company stock valued at $252,536 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

