Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,420 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 51,543 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.