Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 67,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

DFAS stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

