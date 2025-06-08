Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Pillar Financial Advisors LLC

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $271.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

