Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $34,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 806,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial
In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of PRU opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
