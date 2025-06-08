BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,154 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 306,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 210,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of CALF opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

