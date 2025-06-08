Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

