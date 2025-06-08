Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 17.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $78,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $190.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

