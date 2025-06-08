First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.61 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

