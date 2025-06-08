BCS Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

