Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 128,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 169,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
