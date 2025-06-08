Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 128,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 169,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1,248,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.