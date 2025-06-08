ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$65.80 and last traded at C$65.80. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.85.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 3.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.83.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.