Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.45). 86,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 334,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.36).

Foresight Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £462.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Foresight Group

In other news, insider Gary Fraser bought 13,000 shares of Foresight Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £46,670 ($63,135.82). Insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Group

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

