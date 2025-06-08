Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 30,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.18% of Steakholder Foods worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.