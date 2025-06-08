Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) Trading 1.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $72.98. 46,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 34,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

Novonesis A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

About Novonesis A/S

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

