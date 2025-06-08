Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

