Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

