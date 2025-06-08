Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $6,544,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,086,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

