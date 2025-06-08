Clean Yield Group Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.4%

BDX opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,960. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,044 shares of company stock valued at $836,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.