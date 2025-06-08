Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VO stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.21. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

