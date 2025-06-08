Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Bank7 has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Bank7 Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BSVN opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bank7 worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

