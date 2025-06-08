Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.