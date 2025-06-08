Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.