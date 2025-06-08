Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 1.7%

Geely Automobile stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

