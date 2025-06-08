Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.
Geely Automobile Trading Down 1.7%
Geely Automobile stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
