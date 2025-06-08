Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.22 on July 9th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th.

Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 109.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of MTN stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vail Resorts worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

