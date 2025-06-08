Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 178.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ECC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

