Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.773 per share on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 4,495.5% increase from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

GELYY stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

