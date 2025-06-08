Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.773 per share on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 4,495.5% increase from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
GELYY stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
