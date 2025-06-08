Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Holdings Boosted by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy makes up about 2.9% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after buying an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,186,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,684,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after buying an additional 145,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,011,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $181.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.