Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26,511.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144,752 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 506.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

