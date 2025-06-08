KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

KRBN opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

