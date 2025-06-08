Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 2.5% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 337,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 440,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.5109 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.21%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

