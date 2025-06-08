1,000 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,374 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 206,271 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $226.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

