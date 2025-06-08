316,949 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Purchased by Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 42.7% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EXE shares. Barclays raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.5%

EXE stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

