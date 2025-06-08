Lpwm LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

