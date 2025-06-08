SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Lpwm LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

