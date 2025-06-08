Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,941 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.