Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 39,967 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,967 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after buying an additional 5,259,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after buying an additional 7,487,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after buying an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after buying an additional 3,880,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

