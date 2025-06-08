iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,350,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

