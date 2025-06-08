City State Bank Has $46,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $208.10 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

