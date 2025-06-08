Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

