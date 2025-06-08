Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $353.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average of $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.