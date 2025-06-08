First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 316 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Paychex were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $159.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.55.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

