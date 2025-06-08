NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

