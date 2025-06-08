TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $712.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.90.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

