Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 271,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 108,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

