iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 22.9%

ITA stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

