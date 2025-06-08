Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,653,000 after acquiring an additional 856,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IYF stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

