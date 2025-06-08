Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 471 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NKE opened at $62.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.