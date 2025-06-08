Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $485,590.00 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

